Entertainment Exclusive beautiful photos of the wife of Elder Mireku surfaces online
Entertainment

Exclusive beautiful photos of the wife of Elder Mireku surfaces online

By Mr. Tabernacle
One of the veterans in the Ghanaian Gospel Music Industry, Elder Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Mireku has undoubtedly been up and doing with Music. He’s classified among the persons who have positively impacted souls with his spirit-lifting songs.

The renowned Ghanaian Pentecostal worship leader celebrated his 40 years in the Ghanaian gospel music industry some few months back. Elder Mireku I can say without fear is the most respected Gospel Musician in Ghana.

There’s this saying that goes like; behind every successful man, there’s a strong, might and a supportive woman behind him. Elder Mireku’s marital issue is something that he has been able to keep on the low over the years.

Ghpage has come across lovely rare photos of the beautiful and solid woman who has been with the gospel ‘macho man’ for years until now.  She’s called Mrs Philomina Mireku, the new Women’s Director for The Church Of Pentecost.

See the beautiful and lovely photos of the woman behind Elder Dr. Mireku;

