Scores of Ghanaians are taken aback by the latest news that controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, has tied the knot – for the second.

It would be recalled that the Queen of social media feuds and ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2016, followed by a traditional wedding in Accra.

But barely a year later, the marriage hit the rocks in a dramatic style after Abrokwa caught Afia in bed with another man whose identity remains unknown to date.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react with shock after Afia Schwar marries again

In 2020, the marriage was officially dissolved by the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.

Fast forward to 2023, Afia Schwar has walked down the aisle with her newly-found lover, videos obtained by GHPage suggest. The wedding was done privately, our sources reveal.

In the circulating videos on social media, the mother of twins donned a beautiful yellow figure-hugging dress made from Kente.

Now, most Ghanaians are yearning to know the mystery man who has decided live forever-ever with Afia Schwar until some kind of unforeseen circumstances happen.

READ ALSO: More videos from Afia Schwar’s secret lavish wedding ceremony

According to a small research we have made, Afia Schwar’s new hubby is a big-time businessman who’s into real estate and oil and gas.

He’s a multi-millionaire who likes to keep a low profile and try as much as possible to avoid social media and the drama associated with it.

We are still digging deep to find more juicy details about Afia Schwar’s new hubby who has now taken over social media trends despite his hidden identity.

READ ALSO: More videos from Afia Schwar’s secret lavish wedding ceremony