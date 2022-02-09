type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWhatsApp chat reveals the role Rema, Fireboy played in Oxlade sex tape...
Entertainment

WhatsApp chat reveals the role Rema, Fireboy played in Oxlade sex tape saga 

By Albert
WhatsApp chat reveals the role Rema, Fireboy played in Oxlade sex tape saga 
- Advertisement -

Two Nigerian artists, Rema and Fireboy have been dragged into the sex tape saga of Oxlade where they reportedly played a collective role.

An anonymous user alluded to the ‘Ojuju’ singer’s antics in an online chat, suggesting that he had a plethora of filthy videos that have yet to appear.

Oxlade, he claims, engages in social media romps with a number of girls, which he claims led to his recordings being leaked.

Many people in the chatroom were taken aback when it was discovered that Fireboy is likewise foolish, and Rema was praised as the smartest of them all.

WhatsApp chat reveals the role Rema, Fireboy played in Oxlade sex tape saga 

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Accra
    mist
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    77 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News