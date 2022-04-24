type here...
Exclusive photos from the white wedding of President Akufo-Addo’s daughter and Kwabena Jumah

By Lizbeth Brown
President Akufo Addo with his daughter and son-in-law
The white wedding of President Akufo-Addo’s daughter and the son of the CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah was held yesterday, 23rd April 2022.

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah tied the knot in a private ceremony under a very strict security.

Photos from the high-profiled wedding ceremony have popped up with several dignitaries in attendance.

Nigerian business man, Aliko Dangote who is also the wealthiest person in Africa graced the occassion.

Also in attendance was Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumina and other personalities of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

News about this union went rife in October last year after a private family introduction was held at Presidential Villa.

According to reports, the two love birds met in America and have been in a relationship for almost four years.

The groom’s father has however, debunked rumours that the marriage between his son and Akufo Addo’s daughter was arranged.

    Source:Ghpage

