Exclusive photos of Kennedy Agyapong’s first son

The Honorable Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong undoubtedly one of the top 10 richest men in Ghana.

He is blessed with a wide range of businesses that add up to his wealth. Kennedy Agyapong is counted among the leading influential politicians in Ghana’s history of politics.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong speaks on why he likes young women even after 22 children

Not is he only blessed with money he has a number of children who are also taking his lead and making a name for themselves in all their very jobs.

Today, Ghpage News takes a look at the first son of the popular politician’s first son who looks just like him.

Ken Agyapong Jnr is the first son of Kennedy Agyapong. He is the co-founder of Afrochella Festival in Ghana organised yearly to highlight unique millennial talents from and within Africa.

Afrochella Festival is designed to highlight and elevate thrilling and thriving millennial talent from and within Africa, Ken Agyapong Jnr, proudly adorns African attires with style.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong for the first time names all his 22 children

The young Ghanaian millionaire owns his roots as an African and has been serving his followers on social media with stunning ‘Made in Africa’ designs.

CHECK OUT SOME STUNNING PHOTOS OF KEN AGYAPONG JNR.

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son 2

READ ALSO: Anas drops snippet of his latest exposé (Video)

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son3

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son3

READ ALSO: Kweku Baako wins court case against Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son 5

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son 6

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son 7

Kennedy Agyapong’s first son 8