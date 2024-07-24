Exclusive Photos of Michelle, the lady at the centre of Paa Kwesi Schandorf controversy

Paa Kwesi Schandorf, in the last few hours, has been trending on Facebook after one lady identified with the name Michelle Frimpong on the same app shared screenshots of her chats with the former.

The screenshots clearly outline the Ghanaian Journalist who currently works as a writer and news editor at WTV Master of Ceremonies Paa Kwesi Schandorf verbally abusing her after refusing his advances for a while now.

Sharing a lengthy Facebook post plus screenshots, Michelle disclosed how Paa Kwesi initially came to her DMs as a sweet person but later revealed his true colours. According to Michelle, after he declined Paa Kwesi’s love advances, he resorted to calling her names.

Not feeling shameful, Paa Kwesi later requested money from her to buy food. He also begged her to adopt him to feed him since he’s not financially doing well.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE SCREENSHOTS by CLICKING HERE

The matter has garnered massive reactions on the internet with many wanting to see who the lady (Michelle) is that got Paa Kwesi going berserk and giving it to her in all colours in her DM.

Some Netizens are saying that Paa Kwesi couldn’t get enough and did not have his way with the lady reason he vented his anger on her which has become an issue everybody is talking about.

Below are some of the beautiful and cute photos of Michelle Frimpong