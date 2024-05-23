Exclusive video from Hopeson Adorye’s Rambo-style arrest surfaces online

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Hopeson Adorye, a prominent member of the Movement for Change and husband of renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, was arrested by the Ghana Police yesterday.

The arrest followed Adorye’s explosive claims during a recent radio interview in Accra, where he alleged that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

The controversial statement, which has since gone viral, has sparked widespread concern and condemnation.

Hopeson Adorye for saying "Notherners are only fit for running-mates in the NPP"

During the interview, Adorye openly admitted that the dynamite explosions were orchestrated to intimidate voters in the opposition stronghold of the Volta Region.

|Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people.

When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote,” – he is quoted to have said.

A video from his arrest that has surfaced on social media shows infuriated Hopeson Adorye shouting at the top of his voice at the police officers who enacted his arrest.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

