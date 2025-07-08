type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Exclusive video from Kimathi Rawlings’ wedding surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn

Kimathi Rawlings, the son of Former President Jerry John Rawlings has been spotted on the dance floor displaying some beautiful moves with his sisters urging him on.

The video which was from his ‘low key’ wedding ceremony with his obroni girlfriend saw the duo dancing their hearts out to Ghanaian Highlife songs.

Kimathi who has done well to avoid public interaction appeared very happy.

His Obroni wife also seemed to be very delighted to walk the aisle with her long time boyfriend.

Details about the wedding are currently sketchy.

