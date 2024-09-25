Exclusive video from Mama Esther’s daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony drops

Vivian, the beautiful daughter of renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Mama Esther, has tied the knot in a stunning and joyful wedding ceremony.

The glamorous event which has captivated the attention of many saw Vivian exchanging vows with her handsome fiancé, a flight lieutenant, in what can only be described as a classy and elegant affair.

Videos on social media show the bride, beaming with joy, looking breathtaking throughout the ceremony.

For the engagement, Vivian donned a striking corset Kente outfit, blending tradition with modern sophistication.

At the wedding, she transformed into a vision of beauty in a lovely white gown that radiated elegance.

Her husband, equally dashing, wore a colourful Kente cloth during the engagement and a sleek white suit for the wedding.

The ceremony was not only a union of love but also a celebration of family and culture.

Mama Esther, the proud mother of the bride, could not contain her excitement. She was seen walking beside her daughter, dancing joyously as they celebrated this special moment together.

The occasion was marked by lively singing, dancing, and an abundance of merrymaking.

Friends, family, and well-wishers filled the event with love and laughter.

A giant cake added to the festivities, symbolizing the grandeur of the event, as guests enjoyed the warm and celebratory atmosphere.