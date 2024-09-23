Exclusive video of Mona Gucci and Afia Pokuaa kneeling to beg at Manhyia Palace

Media personalities Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci have made a public show of remorse by kneeling at Manhyia Palace to apologize for their recent controversial comments.

The pair, who have been under fire for weeks, took this step to seek forgiveness from the Asantehene after being widely condemned for their remarks.

Weeks ago, Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci dominated social media for their scathing attack on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Afia Pokuaa, who led the charge with vigour criticized the Asantehene for what she perceived as his silence during ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos.

During this heated tirade, Mona Gucci, who hosted the show, failed to intervene or ask Afia Pokuaa to retract her statements, further aggravating the situation.

Afia Pokuaa’s comments were widely deemed disrespectful to the revered Monarch and sparked outrage across the country.

Many Ghanaians condemned the remarks as morally unacceptable, and both media personalities faced intense backlash from the public and traditional authorities.

In response to the mounting criticism, Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci appeared at Manhyia Palace to personally apologize to the Asantehene.

In a video released by GhPage, the two media personalities are seen dressed in solemn black attire, kneeling in a gesture of humility and remorse.

The footage captures a visibly contrite Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci, bowing their heads and pleading for forgiveness.

The two were reportedly led to the Palace by popular spiritual leader Prophet Kumchacha, who facilitated the meeting.