The son of Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Kwaku Oteng, made headlines Tuesday following a leaked document of his suspension and demotion as the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Samuel Kofi Acheampong, popularly known as Bronzy Teflon, has been running the affairs of his company comprising many conglomerates for many years.

As part of his career path, he has won a number of awards including emerging the Best CEO of the Year and Media Icon of the Year in 2022.

Even though he’s quite popular in the media, many people do not have an idea who he is.

As a CEO of such a big brand, its unsurprising that he’s affluent. He is enjoying the luxury his wealth can permit and he goes all out to showcase it.

Teflon loves to step out looking fresh and clean. Apart from that, he drives some of the expensive cars his wealth can afford.

Check out photos of him flaunting his cars.

