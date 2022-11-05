- Advertisement -

Social media users have been taken aback by the luxurious cars parked inside the mega-mansion of Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr.

In a video which is currently trending on the local digital space, exotic cars including a Rolls Royce, G-Wagons, Jaguar, Escalade, Infinity and a Lexus can be seen in the huge compound of Kantanka Jnr.

The video which has raised eyebrows was first shared by a Tiktoker who can be identified on the social media platform with the handle name @Owenghanaa.

Shockingly, none of the cars built by Kantanka was spotted in the video which seems a little bit weird.

Social media users who have come across this video have quizzed why a CEO of a company that builds local cars don’t have any of his locally-made vehicles in his home.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have angrily condemned Kantakna Jnr for not having any of his locally-made cars inside his compound.

He Original wrote – See how you boldly and happily mentioned names of cars in the CEO’s house without mentioning one Kantanka car, and you are not ashamed of that

Kobby Kwabena Cobby – My respect for him has dwindled today…he doesn’t drive his own cars but buys from these expensive brands?? Typical!

Ahmad Forson wrote – If you don’t see our own local cars, no problem. We bought these brands to study and make their Kantanka prototypes. Are you OK now?

Kan TV wrote – It should have been KANTANKA Odiniho, Obantaapa, Okokroko, Okwantufo and the Car aeroplane