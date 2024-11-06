type here...
Experience Affordable Luxury at Spintex’s Largest Shopping Destination: Friendly Ghana Mall

By Mzta Churchill
In the heart of Spintex, Friendly Ghana Mall’s largest and most vibrant branch has quickly become a go-to destination for affordable luxury shopping. Located on New Spintex Road, opposite Regimanuel Gray Golden Gate Estate, this branch brings unparalleled convenience and variety to shoppers in Accra.

The Spintex branch offers an impressive range of products under one roof, including the latest electronics, chic furniture, and home decor to elevate any space. With a selection that spans toys, sports and gym equipment, outdoor living essentials, lighting, hardware, and gift items, Friendly Ghana Mall ensures there’s something for everyone. Best of all, their competitive prices make it easy to enjoy quality shopping without breaking the bank.

Not only is the product selection vast, but the mall’s clean, modern layout and welcoming environment turn every visit into a delightful experience. The Spintex branch is designed for convenience, with a friendly staff always ready to assist and security measures in place to provide peace of mind while shopping.

With extended hours from 7:30 AM to 8:00 PM (and Sundays from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM), Friendly Ghana Mall on Spintex Road is always ready to accommodate even the busiest schedules. For inquiries, special requests, or to learn more, reach out via email at [email protected] or call 0201 409 274 / 0544 786 538 / 020 326 7599.

Experience affordable luxury and exceptional service today at Friendly Ghana Mall’s Spintex branch—Accra’s ultimate one-stop shopping destination. Don’t forget to follow them on:

Tiktok: TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMh4XHBjc

Instagram: instagram:%20https%3A//www.instagram.com/friendlymallghana?igsh=azN3YThmMHptMW13

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/bMdo1ic5ScQN47zi6

