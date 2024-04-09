I will expose you to bring you down and commit suicide- Henry Fitz tells Serwaa Amihere

- Advertisement -

Henry Fitz, a man of the moment and alleged boyfriend of Ghone TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere has divulged his next plans.

READ ALSO: Wife of Henry Fitz betrays him after she was arrested

This comes after Serwaa Amihere dragged Henry Fitz, his wife Candylove Kwaykewaa Ababio, and Edem Saviour Ketti with claims that the trio connived to blackmail her.

Following the lawsuit, the police arrested the wife of Henry Fitz and Edem Savior Ketti, but were unable to get the man himself, Henry Fitz.

Whilst Edem Saviour Ketti was arrested at his hideout at Dzorwulu, Candylove Kwaykewaa Ababio was arrested at an undisclosed location.

READ ALSO: You deserve what is coming- Henry Fitz threatens Serwaa Amihere after she sued him

According to a communique released by the Ghana Police, Henry Fitz has been on the run, making the arrest a complicated one.

Hiding behind a shrub, Henry Fitz has been firing some shots at Serwaa Amihere and her close associates.

In a new post sighted by ghpage.com, Henry Fitz has threatened to mar the reputation of the media personality.

According to him, Serwaa Amihere is trying her best to disgrace him which he would never let happen.

READ ALSO: Dare me and I will drop your nude videos- Henry Fitz says as he drags Nana Aba Anamoah

He noted that he has some disturbing secrets about Serwaa Amihere whose plans are far advanced towards their release.

Talking about the aftermath, Henry Fitz disclosed that he would have no option but to commit suicide after he had dropped those disturbing videos.