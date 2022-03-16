- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has threatened to name the big men behind the demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra.

Despite documentation proving that the Bulgarian government holds a lease on the land until 2033, a private developer is alleged to have demolished the structure at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments.

According to the North Tongu MP, the developer ejected Embassy employees and even assaulted the Honorary Consul, Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, in an attempt to detain them while escorted by officers from the Cantonments Police Station.

The move, according to the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, is a violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961 and has the potential to tarnish Ghana’s worldwide reputation.

As a result, he has promised to bring the subject before the House of Commons for a parliamentary investigation so that the proper thing may be done.

He posted: “That notwithstanding, the NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be demanding a full public parliamentary probe into these bizarre circumstances with the view to identifying all the conspirators and bringing them to justice.”

“We shall not allow the shadowy characters behind this hideous act to enjoy the comfort and security of anonymity; we shall smoke them and their collaborators out, and ensure that never again would a few greedy bandits damage our hitherto high diplomatic reputation.”

“I shall have him exposed in due course, save to add that those who consider themselves strategic allies of the Akufo-Addo presidency must reflect deeply on how their conduct will impact on the long term legacy of their most-favoured government.”