type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI'll expose the people behind the Bulgarian embassy demolition - Okudzeto Ablakwa
News

I’ll expose the people behind the Bulgarian embassy demolition – Okudzeto Ablakwa

By Qwame Benedict
I'll expose the people behind Bulgarian embassy demolition - Okudzeto Ablakwa
Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has threatened to name the big men behind the demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra.

Despite documentation proving that the Bulgarian government holds a lease on the land until 2033, a private developer is alleged to have demolished the structure at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments.

According to the North Tongu MP, the developer ejected Embassy employees and even assaulted the Honorary Consul, Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, in an attempt to detain them while escorted by officers from the Cantonments Police Station.

The move, according to the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, is a violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961 and has the potential to tarnish Ghana’s worldwide reputation.

As a result, he has promised to bring the subject before the House of Commons for a parliamentary investigation so that the proper thing may be done.

He posted: “That notwithstanding, the NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be demanding a full public parliamentary probe into these bizarre circumstances with the view to identifying all the conspirators and bringing them to justice.”

“We shall not allow the shadowy characters behind this hideous act to enjoy the comfort and security of anonymity; we shall smoke them and their collaborators out, and ensure that never again would a few greedy bandits damage our hitherto high diplomatic reputation.”

“I shall have him exposed in due course, save to add that those who consider themselves strategic allies of the Akufo-Addo presidency must reflect deeply on how their conduct will impact on the long term legacy of their most-favoured government.”

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    73 %
    2.2mph
    100 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News