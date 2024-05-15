The expression of bitterness and hate on Twitter is heavy- Stonebwoy

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has expressed worry about how things are done on X, formerly Twitter.

The “Ekelebe” hitmaker claims he is not happy about the expressions used by Ghanaians on the Twitter app.

According to him, unlike Facebook, and Instagram among other apps, there is expression of bitterness and hate on the Twitter app.

He added that users on Twitter, apart from expressing bitterness and hate also have a very negative mentality.

He used the opportunity to advise all and sundry to put an end to such an evil bedeviling act.

Taking to his official social media page, the musician wrote “The amount of unprovoked expression of bitterness, hate, and delusional mentality on this app is heavy… TF why?. Repent o”.