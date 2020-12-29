Eye witness gives detailed account of fierce fight between Burna Boy and Davido

- Advertisement -

In a vivid account of the intense brawl between Davido and Burna Boy, an eyewitness who happens to be a blogger explained what really went down on the night of the event.

In a phone-in conversation with ZionFelix, GhHyper who was at the Twist Night Club when the incident happened expressed that it was so intense that people had to escape the venue in fear.

Apparently, Davido, with his entourage, was first to go to the night club. Seated at a table having a good time, Burna Boy also walked in with his team.

According to Ghhyper, Burna Boy upon his arrival went straight to Davido’s end, as if he knew he would be there and Davido approached him as well after asking his bouncers to stay put.

After a heated exchange of words, GhHyper mentioned that both teams broke out into a fierce fight with Davido and Burna all involved.

The blogger recounted that their brawl was so fierce that nobody could even think of capturing the incident on their phones.

He claims that is the reason why there are no excerpts to prove there was a brawl but he confirmed that it did happen and he witnessed it.

He added that bouncers at the Twist Night Club helped to diffuse the danger and had to escort Burna Boy and his team out of the place to restores some sanity.

Nonetheless, Burna Boy and Davido have been throwing jabs at each other for a while now.

This whole fracas began with Burna Boy claiming in a Snapchat post that Davido bought his way to musical stardom and that he is all hype.

Meanwhile, Davido’s FEM song contained subliminal shots aimed at Burna Boy reaffirming his claim to being the biggest artist in Africa.

Indeed statistically, Davido might be the biggest in Africa but he would always be pipped against the likes of Burna and Wizkid who may be considered more gifted.