Eyewitness account of Saviour Church accident

An eyewitness who was present at the site of the Saviour Church accident has shared a very horrifying account of what he saw.

Yesterday, fifteen members of the Saviour Church of Ghana tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident.

The accident happened at Atwedie, a town along the notoriously dangerous Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports, the church members were returning from their annual church gathering held in the Eastern Region when the minibus transporting them collided with a fuel tanker.

Here’s an account from an eyewitness…

“The tanker driver was overtaking amd there was no room for the ford transit so he had to stop for him to pass. Only to run into them in the end. No full body was picked,only pieces of human flesh.

Everyone passenger found had his or her part missing. And as of the time I arrived, they were still searching for two missing heads. Some say it may have fallen in the river. Reports says 21 people died”

