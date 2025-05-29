Ezeani finally arrested after being declared wanted by the police

NIGERIA – Obi Obieze, the millionaire native doctor also known by other names such as Obu Onyeka, “Ezeani” and “E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show,” has finally been nabbed after being declared wanted by the police.

As confirmed, he was nabbed on a motorbike in Lagos.

Obu, a native of Umuojor village in Isiagu Community of Enugu, was involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday, May 27.

According to reports, the girl was kidnapped by three men while walking to the farm with her father.

She was later rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from a shrine linked to the suspect.

Following the development, the suspect fled as youths set his properties ablaze and police declared him wanted.

In a statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, the service confirmed that the suspect was arrested while trying to flee the country via land border in Lagos.

“Acting on credible intelligence, officers of the NIS Lagos State Border Patrol Command apprehended Obieze at the Gbaji checkpoint along the Badagry-Seme Road while he attempted to flee the country on a motorcycle.”

“The suspect was found in possession of a National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrollment slip, which confirmed his identity.

“During preliminary questioning, he reportedly confessed to the crimes, “she said.

The PRO, however, said that the NIS was working closely with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a seamless handover of the suspect for further investigation and prosecution.

He reaffirmed the service commitment to national security and border control, stating that NIS would continue to support law enforcement agencies in the fight against cross-border crimes.

