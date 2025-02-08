FA Cup: Maguire & Garnacho spark Man Utd comeback against Leicester

Harry Maguire scored an extra time winner against former club Leicester as defending champions Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 and advance to the FA Cup fifth round. Maguire’s 93rd-minute goal was scored after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had found the back of the net in the 42nd minute for Leicester and after Joshua Zirkzee’s 68th minute equalizer.

The defender was in an offside position as Bruno Fernandes swung in the free-kick that he headed past Mads Hermansen, but with no VAR in operation at this stage of the competition, the goal was awarded.

“We were not defeated in Fergie time, we are defeated in offside time,” said Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy to ITV after the final whistle.

United, who have played the last two finals, advanced past the fourth round for the 10th time in 11 seasons.