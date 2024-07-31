“Fa wo kwasia k)” – Funny Face insults innocent Emelia Brobbey basabasa; Describes her as a witch

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has launched a fierce verbal attack on actress Emelia Brobbey.

The drama began when Emelia Brobbey commented under one of Funny Face’s Instagram posts.

In a seemingly light-hearted response, Funny Face referred to Emelia as his “ex,” a comment that was intended as a joke.

However, Emelia did not find the joke amusing and promptly decided to set the record straight.

By emphasizing that they had never dated and that such jokes were inappropriate and could be considered “expensive.”

Emelia’s dismissal of the joke triggered an outburst from Funny Face, who took to social media to hurl insults at the actress.

He accused Emelia of thinking too highly of herself and failing to recognize the humour in his comment.

According to Funny Face, Emelia’s reaction was unnecessary and overly serious.

The comedian further elaborated on their past interactions, claiming that Emelia used to speak with him on the phone daily until his fame began to wane.

He suggested that their frequent conversations had a deeper significance, but Emelia is now publicly denying him due to his current lack of prominence in the entertainment industry.

In a series of posts, Funny Face projected confidence about his future, asserting that he would soon regain his status and that Emelia Brobbey would eventually seek to rekindle their previous friendly interactions.

He expressed his disappointment at what he perceived as Emelia’s change in attitude towards him now that his popularity has diminished.