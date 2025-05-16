type here...
News

Facebook iPhone scammer nabbed by his victims

By Armani Brooklyn
A man accused of orchestrating an iPhone scam on Facebook met swift street justice after being tracked down by his victims in the heart of the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

The notorious scammer defrauded multiple unsuspecting buyers by falsely advertising Apple iPhones for sale on Facebook.

After receiving payments, he vanished without delivering the promised devices.

His deceitful activities sparked outrage among those he had swindled and led a group of determined victims to trace him to a location in the CBD.

Upon confrontation, tensions boiled over, and he was physically assaulted with a sjambok; A heavy whip traditionally used in South Africa.

Other victims captured parts of the incident on video that has since gone viral on social media.

