Fada Dickson spent $10,000 on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s second arm surgery – Kwaku Manu alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Fada Dickson spent $10,000 on Nana Ama Mcbrown's arm alone - Kwaku Manu alleges
Kumawood veteran and ONUA TV presenter, Kwaku Manu, has alleged that Fadda Dickson spent about $10,000 on Nana Ama Mcbrown for his second arm surgery.

The actor made this revelation while addressing the trending opinion that the star actress is ungrateful because she stabbed Fadda Dickson and Despite in the back notwithstanding the free things she enjoyed from Despite Media.

Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s shocking exit from UTV, Abena Moet, Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese took to the internet to complain that Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few workers in the Despite media family who have benefitted immensely from the owners of the media house but in the end, she broke their hearts.

Nana-Ama-Mcbrown-Fadda-Dickson-Kwame-Despite

Ola Michael was quoted saying the below on OKAY FM last Monday.

If there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,” “if there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,” 

Sharing his opinion on the trending saga, Kwaku Manu confirmed that it’s true Nana Ama Mcbrown was given a special treat at Despite media but that doesn’t make her a bad person for exiting the media firm.

He went on to add that, he’s much aware Fadda Dickson spent $10,000 on the actress’ second arm surgery and he did that because of the benefits they get from her.

Kwaku Manu ended his submissions by urging all those attacking Mcbrown to end their cold criticisms because it’s needless.

    Source:Ghpage

