Despite Media’s Fadda Dickson has shown that he’s very rich like the popular business moguls we know but he prefers to stay lowkey.

The media guru has shared a set of lovely pictures on his socials flaunting his all-yellow Lamborghini and big compound.

As we all know, Fadda Dickson is a lover of designer clothes and shoes hence he didn’t disappoint at all with his expensive drip.

In some of the photos, he simply sat on top of his luxury-fast car while in the others, he simply posed beside it.

Fadda Dickson’s loyalty and support to famed Ghanaians businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite have really paid off.

He serves as an example to the youths that hard work and loyalty are very important if one wants to g far in life.