- Advertisement -

Fadda Dickson who is the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group has reacted to the insults from comic actor Funny Face aka the Children President.

Yesterday some netizens and fans of the comic actor got the shock of their life after he came out to rain insult on Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to Funny Face, Fadda Dickson bailed out on him when he needed him most and that is why he is angry with him.

Funny Face who was angry didn’t even spare the mother of Fadda Dickson as he dragged her into his insult.

Following his rant, a lot of people bashed him on social media saying he did a mistake by insulting those who had helped him in the past and he has even appreciated them a few days ago.

Well, Fadda Dickson who is spending some time in Germany has taken to his social media page to speak about the issue in a subliminal way.

He posted: “When I GIVE, it does not come with STRINGS.

I’m not keeping TRACK of it as what you OWE me.

When I GIVE, I choose to do so without ULTERIOR motives. I GIVE because I know what it’s like to be without. To long for and be ignored. To speak and not be heard; to care for and have nothing returned.

When I GIVE, it’s because I know the value in what I have in my heart .

I refuse to let the world STOP me from sharing.

GIVING IS A MATTER OF THE HEART AND A KINGDOM PRINCIPLE.”

See his post below: