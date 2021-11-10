Fadda Dickson receives top honours from a university in USA – Photos

- Advertisement -

George Fox University College of Physical Therapy, a premier university in the United States of America has honored Despite Media’s Fadda Dickson.

The managing director of Despite Media has been awarded an international honorary doctorate in executive leadership and business administration.

Sighting from the photos, Kennedy Osei also attended the event to grace the occasion because there’s a father and son relationship between them.

Other leading members of the university can also be seen in the pictures.

Over the weekends, Fadda Dickson received the 2021 Personality of the Year Award at this year’s Ghana Business Awards.

This year has undeniably been great for the media mogul. Check out the photos below to know more…