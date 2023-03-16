Kumawood veteran and Onua TV presenter, Kwaku Manu has joined the list of the very few people who have jumped to the defense of Nana Ama Mcbrown following her exit from UTV.

McBrown’s decision to leave Despite Media to join Media General’s Onua TV after three years working as the host of the United Showbiz has caused a massive brouhaha.

While some unhappy groups, including a number of her former colleagues, have called her out as “ungrateful” after enjoying a queenly treatment at Despite Media, others have lauded her for choosing her reputation and peace of mind over money.

Amid the controversies surrounding McBrown’s relationship with her former employers, Kwaku Manu has underscored any animosity between the two parties.

He alleged that the Managing Director Fadda Dickson has been very good to McBrown, so much that he spent about $10,000 on her second arm surgery.

Sharing his opinion on the trending saga, Kwaku Manu confirmed that it’s true Mcbrown was given a special treat at Despite Media but that doesn’t make her a bad person for exiting the media firm.

As part of his explanation of how the production of the United Showbiz is undertaken, Kwaku Manu revealed that the company spends not less than a whopping GH¢50,000 every weekend to give viewers content.

According to him, these monies go into paying guests, performers, regular pundits Kwame A-Plus, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Mr Logic, and Bulldog who grace the show every weekend.

Kwaku Manu ended his submissions by urging all those attacking Mcbrown to end their cold criticisms because it’s needless.