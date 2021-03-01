type here...
Fadda Dickson's heartfelt prayer for visually impaired singer Adelaide the Seer
News

Fadda Dickson’s heartfelt prayer for visually impaired singer Adelaide the Seer

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fadda Dickson Adelaide
Dada Dickson has said a heartfelt prayer for visually impaired singer Adelaide the Seer.

Adelaide with her soothing voice wowed panelists and fans while on the United Showbiz show.

Aside from her performance on the show, she also got emotional with the sad story behind her losing her sight.

Adelaide was discovered by budding Hiplife band Dope Nation and has since collaborated with them on two song.

Afterwards, media guru Fadda Dickson has said a solemn prayer for Adelaide to regain her sight.

Fadda took to his Instagram page and shared a post of Adelaide’s great performance during the show along with his prayer for her.

”A heartfelt prayer #UTV. Dear God, I pray for your daughter @adelaidetheseer today that stretch forth your healing hand over her. You’re still in the miracle business, with you nothing is impossible,” he wrote.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, Adelaide’s latest song dubbed What a God which features Dope Nation is currently making waves as she continues to make great strides in her music career.

Source:GHPAGE

