Fahy3 Me Botom- Watch embarrasing moment Broda Sammy fought over money while performing

The Nation’s worshipper, Broda Sammy has made it into the news following a recent event.

The gospel musician among other stars took part in the funeral rite of the mother of Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, Lilwin’s official PRO.

As usual, Broda Sammy was made to entertain the visitors with his electrifying performance.

While performing, Lilwin and other affluent people decided to let the money flow on Broda Sammy while he sang.

Surprisingly enough, Broda Sammy warned that the money shouldn’t be thrown at him, but instead, kept inside his pocket.

The scene has since taken over social media as netizens have reacted to it.