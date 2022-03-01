type here...
Fake blind man spotted counting his sales; Social media users blast him for deceiving kind people (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Accra stay by plan” – A fake blind made has fast become an internet sensation after he was spotted in a viral video counting his sales.

This fake blind and his aide who is a young boy can be seen counting the money they have made for the day behind a parked truck.

They were trying as best as they can to hide from the public domain by unfortunately they were filmed by some passerby.

Alot of people who have seen this video have vowed not to show mercy to beggars anymore.

Watch the video below to know more…

