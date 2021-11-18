type here...
Fake IGP Dampare tries to defraud social media user
Entertainment

Fake IGP Dampare tries to defraud social media user

By Qwame Benedict
Fake IGP tries to defraud social media user
George Dampare
The system is hard as some people put it and the ways by which people tend to survive is up to them.

A social media user has been exposed after posing as the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare in an attempt to defraud a desperate job seeker.

In a series of screenshots that have found their way on social media, the fake IGP offered to get the person a job opportunity in the aviation sector.

He later gave out a mobile phone number asking the would-be victim to call the number since that is the number of the General secretary.

The fake IGP then instructed him to pay an amount of Ghc500 for the application forms.

See screenshots below:

Fake IGP
Fake IGP
Fake IGP
Fake IGP
Fake IGP
Fake IGP

Source:Ghpage

