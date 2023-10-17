type here...
Fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda who won all 26 cases handled gets support to study law abroad

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Mike Sonko, the former Mayor of Nairobi, has disclosed that plans are underway to get Brian Mwenda, the fake lawyer who won all 26 cases he handled, into a law school abroad.

He pleaded in the video sighted on the internet on behalf of the young brilliant man, saying he would be accompanied by lawyers to turn in himself to any police station to assist with investigations.

Brian Mwenda was reported to the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) following a discovery that he had been parading as a lawyer when he did not have a practising license.

He had managed to beat the system and practised law for years, handling cases before many judges at various levels of Kenya’s courts before he was recently arrested.

Speaking for the first time after his arrest, Mwenda thanked his supporters and assured them that in the fullness of time, he will prove his innocence when he has his day in court.

