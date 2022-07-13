- Advertisement -

A quack nurse identified as Mrs Ebi Igho has been apprehended in Delta State, Nigeria for practising without a license and endangering the lives of her ‘clients’.

According to reports, Mrs Ebi Igho was arrested after she allegedly destroyed the womb of a pregnant woman she delivered and also caused the death of the baby.

The victim identified as Mrs Vivian was rushed to the Central Hospital in Warri after she bled for several hours and her womb was later removed to save her life.

This unfortunate incident was shared by a human rights activist known as Kelvin Ejumudo, who explained how it happened.

“One Mrs Ebi Igho who resides off New era street jakpa Road, Effurun in uvwie local Government council area of Delta state, was today Arrested by me for delivering a pregnant woman Mrs Vivian surname withheld and in the process she lost the baby and went into serious bleeding from 9:am till 8pm in the evening after the baby has breached in the womb and she went ahead to give the mother multiple cuts that left her in the pool of her blood before she was rushed to central Hospital Warri and in the process her womb was removed in order to save her life.

When interrogated Mrs Ebi Igho the fake Nurse is not a registered Nurse and has not gone through any medical institution from any universities but was operating in isolation as a quarks thereby endangering the life’s of pregnant women. She carried out this process with the use of a touch light and no Generating set and no license to operate as a Nurse”, he indicated.

After the suspect was arrested, she confirmed that she has no medical license and no medical educational background.