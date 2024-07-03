type here...
Fake or real? Chef Smith’s manager speaks about GWR certificate – Here’s what he’s saying

By Armani Brooklyn
Chef Smith

Chef Smith’s manager has spoken about the trending rumours that the GWR certificate they showed the world during their press conference yesterday was fake.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Dr Pounds on HITZ FM, Chef Smith’s manager maintained that they received the certificate from Guinness World Records.

He further asserted that before receiving the controversial certificate, they first received an email from the GWR confirming that Chef Smith is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

The manager challenged doubters to contact GWR for clarification because he and the team and not happy about the ‘false’ news going around.

Meanwhile, Chef Smith was arrested yesterday and is currently in the cells of the La Police for alleged fraud.

This incident, reported by Accra-based Asaase Radio, occurred just hours after Chef Smith held a press conference announcing that he is the latest GWR holder for the longest cooking marathon.

