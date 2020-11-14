type here...
GhPage News Fake pastor nabbed by youth in the community
News

Fake pastor nabbed by youth in the community

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Fake pastor nabbed by youth in the community
Pastor Elijah
- Advertisement -

A video fast going viral on social media sees a popular man of God identified as Prophet Elijah getting beaten by some people.

From what we gathered from the video, Elijah has been deceiving people in his community that he was a man of God and has been called by God to preach the gospel and heal the sick in the area.

But behind all that, he was an idol worshipper and even had a shrine few meters away from where his church was located.

In the video the people after getting to know this secret went to his church where they unleashed their anger on him by subjecting him to severe beatings using canes.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Read some comments below:

Rosemary Okoye: “Practicing native religion and pretending to be a pastor while practicing native religion is different. Please don’t confuse the two”

Akinola Omowumi Esther: God almighty will keep exposing them for rubbing his name in the mud.. can you imagine, using juju and calling the name of our Lord Jesus He is more powerful than those nonsense things he is carrying up and down. God will keep exposing evil doers”

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Bennett Chibueze: “I blame people without decerning spirit. God gave us wisdom and guidance and we use them negatively. How can people after looking at this man and the environment believe him or take him as a serious man of God. All the people worshipping here with him are nothing but idol worshipers. May God help us.”

David Vaofusi: “This is not the way to go?? Our fight is not against the flesh its against the spiritual evil forces and evil rulers and etc please check yourself guys Jesus never laid a hand on the women that sinned that committed Adultery. Rather save the man and rebuke the evil that’s working behind the scenes with the spirit of God come on guys.”

Johnson A Kelly: “This is small evil we see the big one are yet to be capture and by the work of God their secret Sha review in opening ways by God grace,my brothers and sisters Welter you are educated or not educated if God wants to use you he will use when he spirit come upon you everything you do to the glory of God is perfect,may God bless our country in JESUS NAME”

Source:Ghpage.com

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 14, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News