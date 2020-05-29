type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Why are almost all fake pastors from Kumasi? – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Assin Central Member of Parliament Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has questioned why almost all the fake pastors from Ghana are from Kumasi.

According to the MP, all his ongoing investigations on pastors have revealed that the majority of them who are fake are all coming from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. 

He continued that these pastors who are young men have promoted themselves from magicians to men of God to dupe innocent people to acquire wealth using the bible.

Also Read: Stop bragging about having 30 houses – Kennedy Agyapong tells Obinim

Speaking on ‘The Seat’ show, Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that these people get into the pastoral business with the sole aim to amass wealth for themselves within a short period. 

My investigations so far tells me that they (the fake pastors) are very young pastors and about 80% are from Kumasi. I can’t explain why but from my investigation most of them are from the Ashanti Region,” he said.

