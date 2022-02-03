Fake Takoradi Pregnancy: Bombshell in court as Josephine Panyin Mensah is exposed by her doctor

- Advertisement -

Dr. George Peprah, Medical Superintendent of Takoradi Hospital, has told Takoradi Circuit Court A that Josephine Panyin Mensah, the alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping victim, did not attend hospital for ante-natal care.

Josephine Panyin Mensah, he claims, went to the hospital for gynaecological reasons.

Dr. Peprah, the sixth witness, insisted that the accused was subjected to an estrogen test for infertility assessment at the hospital and did not, as she claims, attend ante-natal care.

This came after counsel for the accused, Fiifi Buckman, told the medical superintendent during his cross-examination that his client was visiting for ante-natal reasons and was being attended to by one Dr. Otubour.

The lawyer then inquired whether the accused had been subjected to an estrogen hormonal test to determine her fertility.

“Doctors usually do not take patients through estrogen tests for fertility, but rather for infertility assessment,” said the medical superintendent.

It should be noted that during the course of the investigation, Josephine Panyin Mensah claimed that she was receiving ante-natal care at the Takoradi Hospital.

The case has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2020, in order for the 7th witness to testify.