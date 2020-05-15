Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the police.

Yesterday, Officers of Ghana Police services stormed his church in the afternoon to arrest him.

Report by Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kese revealed that Obinim has been on the wanted list of the police for a while now but he has been dodging arrest until yesterday.

The police received information that he was having counselling session at his church and they went there to arrest him.

Obinim after inspecting the arrest warrant told the police he needed a moment to change his cloth before leaving for the police station

Angel Obinim appeared from his room only to tell the police he is very sick and can’t go with them to the police station. In fact, within that short period, Obinim collapsed.

Hon. Kennedy following the collapse of Obinim after his arrest on radio said the man of God is faking sickness.

According to him, Obinim is trying to play smart and he’s never going to stop until the law takes its due course on him for all the bad things he has done. Thus, he must pay dearly for it.

He called on Ghana Police Service to keep an eye on Obinim at the hospital where he’s receiving treatment after faking sickness.