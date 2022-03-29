type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI never gave you false prophecy - Ofori Amponsah to Dr Pounds
Entertainment

I never gave you false prophecy – Ofori Amponsah to Dr Pounds

By Qwame Benedict
Ofori Amponsah prophecying to Dr Pounds
Ofori-Amponsah and Dr Pounds
- Advertisement -

Musician turned Pastor Ofori Amponsah has finally gotten his voice and has asked Hitz FM presenter Dr Pounds to stop fooling about the prophecy he gave him some years ago.

Readers and followers of the entertainment industry would remember that some five (5) years ago, Ofori Amponsah who had then started his ministry prophesy into the life of the presenter.

According to him, Dr Pounds brother who is leaving in the United States would come and take the presenter along to the States.

A few days after this encounter, Dr Pounds came out to state that the Prophecy from Ofori Amponsah was fake because he had no brother in that country. or even a senior brother as claimed.

This made a lot of Ghanaians bash the musician turned Pastor tagging him as a fake Pastor and Ofori on the other hand remain silent over this until now.

In a new interview, Ofori Amponsah has stated categorically that he never prophecied to the presenter when he visited his church.

He added that the lies being peddled by Dr Pounds is just a ploy just to defame him and make him look bad in the eyes of people.

Ofori Amponsah in the interview gave a strong warning to Dr Pounds asking him to stop the foolishness.

He further revealed that he has the prophetic gift citing that prophecies he made about the year 2022 came to pass.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 29, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    89 %
    1.9mph
    75 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News