Musician turned Pastor Ofori Amponsah has finally gotten his voice and has asked Hitz FM presenter Dr Pounds to stop fooling about the prophecy he gave him some years ago.

Readers and followers of the entertainment industry would remember that some five (5) years ago, Ofori Amponsah who had then started his ministry prophesy into the life of the presenter.

According to him, Dr Pounds brother who is leaving in the United States would come and take the presenter along to the States.

A few days after this encounter, Dr Pounds came out to state that the Prophecy from Ofori Amponsah was fake because he had no brother in that country. or even a senior brother as claimed.

This made a lot of Ghanaians bash the musician turned Pastor tagging him as a fake Pastor and Ofori on the other hand remain silent over this until now.

In a new interview, Ofori Amponsah has stated categorically that he never prophecied to the presenter when he visited his church.

He added that the lies being peddled by Dr Pounds is just a ploy just to defame him and make him look bad in the eyes of people.

Ofori Amponsah in the interview gave a strong warning to Dr Pounds asking him to stop the foolishness.

He further revealed that he has the prophetic gift citing that prophecies he made about the year 2022 came to pass.