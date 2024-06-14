type here...
Fama Kwame stay ‘Behind Bars’ in new rap freestyle — LISTEN

By Armani Brooklyn
Fama Kwame Behind bars

Greater Kumasi, Ghana – Fama Kwame, a fast-rising Ghanaian rapper and singer based in Greater Kumasi, is set to make waves with his latest single, “Behind Bars.”

Known for his dynamic style and rap compelling lyrics, Fama Kwame has been steadily gaining recognition in the music industry.

Fama Kwame’s musical journey began back in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2019 that he started professionally releasing singles.

His notable tracks include “Yabre Nka Yada” featuring Max Mannie and “Pamela” featuring Flowking Stone. Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many of his planned projects, it also provided a silver lining.

The downtime allowed Fama Kwame to delve deeper into the study of music, enhancing his skills and refining his craft.

With meticulous planning and continuous learning, Fama Kwame has used this period to plot his next moves.

Now, the time has come for him to step back into the spotlight. “Behind Bars” promises to showcase his growth as an artist and his dedication to producing quality music.

Stay tuned for the release of “Behind Bars” and join Fama Kwame on his journey to elevate Ghanaian music.

