Famed GH artist calls out popular American artist for chopping his backside

In a shocking revelation, Ghana-based artist Joseph Awuah-Darko, widely known by his artistic moniker @OKUNTAKINTE, has accused renowned portrait artist Kehinde Wiley of sexual assault.

The allegations were made public through a series of posts on Awuah-Darko’s Instagram account.

According to Awuah-Darko, the alleged assault took place during a dinner in June 2021 at the Noldor Artist Residency in Ghana, which he founded.

The residency has since evolved into the Institute Museum of Ghana, a prominent cultural institution.

In his posts, Awuah-Darko stated that he is seeking legal action against Wiley.

Wiley, who is celebrated for his portraits of Black men and women, including the famous painting of former U.S. President Barack Obama, has vehemently denied the allegations.



He claims that the relationship with Awuah-Darko was consensual and has announced his intention to pursue legal options to clear his name.

The accusations have stirred significant reactions within the art community and beyond.

Awuah-Darko, hailing from one of Ghana’s wealthiest families, is an artist, musician, and curator.

As the legal processes unfold, the art community and the public at large will be watching closely.

Both Awuah-Darko and Wiley have influential voices and platforms, and this case highlights critical issues around sexual assault and consent in creative industries.

