The former manager of fast-rising artist Fameye, under OGB Music, Ogidi Brown has threatened to kill him and his son in two weeks should he (Fameye) fail to give him (Ogidi Brown) his $50,000.

Since Fameye parted ways with OGB Music, there has been a series of back and forth between himself and former manager over money issues, character and some undisclosed challenges.

Over the years, Ogidi Brown has been on the case of the ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker. Revealing that his former signee after becoming a Star no longer wants to work with him and that owes him money.

In a new twist to their ‘tug of war’, distressed Ogidi Brown has in anew video sent out some serious and dangerous words to the fast-rising music star over claims that he owes him an amount of $50,000.

On the back of Fameye’s recent successfully organized star-studded musical concert, the OGB Music CEO has demanded his money to be paid to him else Fameye might face the consequences of losing his life and that of his son.

Watch the video below as Ogidi Brown vents his anger over his claims that Fameye owes him;