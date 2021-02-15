Fameye arrested by Police over his car’s number plate

- Advertisement -

Fameye has reportedly been arrested by Police for using the wrong number plate on his car.

The news about his trouble with the Police was announced by Neat FM’s Ola Michaels.

The presenter on his Entertainment show revealed that Fameye who was supposed to be a guest on the show was having some trouble with the Police over his car’s registration number plate.

Apparently, the Highlife singer on his way to the show was stopped by Police because he was driving a vehicle with a DV number plate.

The DV number plate is meant to be used temporarily and it is unknown whether Fameye was arrested because the vehicle was not duly registered and issued with a more permanent vehicle registration number or due to the time he drove it.

We hope the singer walks away without facing any legal action because of this.