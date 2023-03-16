type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFameye cries after fuel station sold fuel mixed with water to him...
Entertainment

Fameye cries after fuel station sold fuel mixed with water to him and damages his car

By Kweku Derrick
Fameye sold fuel mixed with water at fuel station
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Fameye has tearfully shared a ‘heartbreaking’ experience he had at a fuel station after he pulled up to fill his car’s tank.

Taking to Twitter to share his plight, the “Nothing I Get” hitmaker alleged that he was sold fuel mixed with water by an attendant at the pump, resulting in extensive damage to his Honda Pilot Touring 2019 model car.

He put out a tweet recounting how he had purchased fuel for ¢700 at a fuel station, only to discover that his car was not functioning properly after driving for a short distance.

After the car went through an examination, he discovered that the petroleum product he had purchased was mixed with water, which caused significant damage to the car’s engine.

Despite already spending GH¢7,000 to repair the damage, the car is still not working.

“I go buy fuel for one fuel station, 700 cedis; the rest is heartbreaking,” Fameye posted Wednesday.

“They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol As I’m talking to you now, my 2019 Honda Pilot Touring is spoilt. Spent 7k already and still not working! What do I do?”

After sharing his encounter, some social media have also bared out their ugly experiences of similar encounters at various fuel stations.

In some reactions to the tweet, netizens urged Fameye to file a complaint and take legal action against the entity responsible for their negligence and damage caused to his car.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 16, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.1 ° F
    84.1 °
    84.1 °
    73 %
    3.6mph
    44 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News