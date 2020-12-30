- Advertisement -

Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in showbiz as Fameye has released his latest single titled ‘Pay Me’ which features Lord Paper.

The musician who is currently having a serious issue with his former boss Ogidi Brown over some money claims decided to drop the song in the wake of their fight.

Per the title of the song, many people where thinking Fameye was going to use the opportunity to address the issue or attack Ogidi Brown.

But it turned out that the song had nothing of that sort as Fameye and Lord Paper did what they do best without even addressing or mentioning Ogidi Brown’s name.

Listen to the song below:

Well, let’s not forget that a fetish priest in Antoa has summoned Fameye to their shrine after Ogidi Brown reported him to them.

It would be remembered that Ogidi Brown threatened to kill Fameye and his son is he(Fameye) fails to pay the $ 50,000 he owe him.