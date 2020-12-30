type here...
GhPage Entertainment Fameye drops a diss track for his former manager Ogidi Brown
Entertainment

Fameye drops a diss track for his former manager Ogidi Brown

By Qwame Benedict
Fameye drops a diss track for his former manager Ogidi Brown
Fameye-Ogidi-Brown-Lord-Paper
- Advertisement -

Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in showbiz as Fameye has released his latest single titled ‘Pay Me’ which features Lord Paper.

The musician who is currently having a serious issue with his former boss Ogidi Brown over some money claims decided to drop the song in the wake of their fight.

Per the title of the song, many people where thinking Fameye was going to use the opportunity to address the issue or attack Ogidi Brown.

But it turned out that the song had nothing of that sort as Fameye and Lord Paper did what they do best without even addressing or mentioning Ogidi Brown’s name.

Listen to the song below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Well, let’s not forget that a fetish priest in Antoa has summoned Fameye to their shrine after Ogidi Brown reported him to them.

It would be remembered that Ogidi Brown threatened to kill Fameye and his son is he(Fameye) fails to pay the $ 50,000 he owe him.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Accra
clear sky
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.2mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News