Fameye gives Rev Obofour a surprise performance at his church in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fameye Rev. Obofuor
Fameye was at Rev. Obofour’s church last Sunday in a surprise visit and the artist gave quite a performance on the day.

A new video awash on social media shows Fameye storming Rev. Obofour’s church and performing some of his hit songs.

The embattled singer was met by a rallying congregation cheering him on and singing along to his songs.

Upon seeing the singer from afar, the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel was in a great mood as he welcomed Fameye with a hug.

Fameye without a doubt considers Rev. Obofour a spiritual father as his post was captioned, ”Had to pull a surprise on daddy.”

Meanwhile, Fameye and his former record label boss, Ogidi Brown have stolen the headlines for a number of days now.

Ogidi Brown, the owner of OGB Music, had threatened to end Fameye if the singer did not settle an unpaid $50,000.

Apparently, Fameye still owes Ogidi Brown that much after bowing out of the label before the end of his contract.

Ogidi Brown ensured that Fameye was summoned to the Antoa Shrine and reports coming out suggest that an agreement has been reached.

The record label owner cum singer, in a recent interview, disclosed that he was only bluffing when he said he would kill Fameye and that it was an attempt to ensure he got his money back.

Source:GHPAGE

