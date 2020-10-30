Fameye hits back at Shatta Wale over comments that his ”247” music video is of low quality

Fameye has reacted to a recent comment made by Shatta Wale on his ‘247’ music video which featured KiDi.

Shatta Wale speaking to Zylofon FM’s Sammy Flex was unimpressed by Fameye’s ”247” music video which features Kidi expressing that the video was of low quality.

He further mentioned that their music video is low budget, expressing that he was sad when he saw the visuals of Fameye’s ”247”.

“Recently I was watching a video but I don’t want anybody to feel bad about it. I was watching Fameye and KDi’s video and I was like it was sad. If I say poor, they will feel bad,” Shatta stated.

Fameye in an interview on Okay FM has reacted to comments by the self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

He said Shatta Wale is very experienced in the music business, so he won’t mind him on his comment.

“Shatta Wale is a senior man, I don’t have a problem with him. He’s a senior so when he says something like this, I must pay attention and improve upon myself”, Fameye said.

Fameye further mentioned that he’s young in the music industry, therefore, he has more room for improvement.

To him, Shatta Wale didn’t get his music videos right when he started his musical journey.