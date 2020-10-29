type here...
Fameye and Kidi's '247' music video is of low quality- Shatta Wale

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Shatta Wale was unimpressed by Fameye’s ”247” music video which features Kidi expressing that the video was of low quality.

Speaking to Zylofon FM’s Sammy Flex about the deficiencies of the Ghanaian music industry, the internationally acclaimed Dancehall act explained that our low budget music videos affect how far the music flies.

Making an example of the video for Fameye’s ”247” song, Wale mentioned that he was sad when he saw the visuals.

The SM boss was confident that the entire entertainment industry needed an infusion of money claiming that most Ghanaian acts don’t have enough funds to shoot top-notch videos.

Shatta Wale pointed out that, Ghanaian music has not able to break into the Nigerian market because of low budget visuals.

Sammy Flex quizzed, ” Where does that leave upcoming artistes if you an already established act is complaining about not having enough funds to shoot high standard videos.”

Wale clarified that he had to work his way to having the finances to produce world standard music.

In other stories, Shatta Wale said in the same interview that he had advised his fans to avoid tweeting too much because Twitter is full of unemployed frustrated graduates who spend time trolling successful people.

Known for his knack for controversy, Shatta got one up on tweeps and will most definitely receive a response from the Twitter community in due time.

