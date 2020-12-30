type here...
Stop worrying Fameye else I’ll also leave you– Ogidi Brown’s new artist, Cryme Officer warns him

By Mr. Tabernacle
In the wake of the social media banter between Ogidi Brown and Fameye, the newly signed artiste under OGB Music, Cryme Officer has waded into the heat warning his boss.

According to the newbie, his boss Ogidi Brown must put a stop to the threats on Fameye else he would have to leave him thus quit the record label.

He explains his manager has been ignoring his calls following a piece of advice he gave him concerning his outburst against his former signee, therefore, coming out on social media to reach him.

Unhappy with the turn of events, Cryme Officer revealed that Ogidi Brown’s video he posted and recent attitude is going against his brand and ‘future’ adding that should anything as such happen he will asap quit the label.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

