Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has shared a very bad wet dream experience on live radio.

According to Fameye, he had a very bad dream where he was seriously banging a beautiful woman until he ejaculated. He said he enjoyed it.

Speaking to FiiFi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Fameye further narrated that he was fully enjoying the intercourse with the ‘spiritual woman’ in her dream and was screaming out of ecstasy.

“I once had a wet dream where I was sleeping with a very beautiful lady. I really enjoyed it as she gave me different sexual styles in bed. It was a nice experience though notwithstanding that I prayed after I woke up from bed”. he said.

He revealed that he didn’t give a chance to the woman in his dreams because it had been long since he had any mating with his girlfriend. Maybe he took it to sleep lol.

Right after he woke up and realized it was all a dream he quickly knelt down and pray to God to protect him from any bad luck the wet dream may bring.