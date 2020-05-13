LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience
Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has shared a very bad wet dream experience on live radio.

READ ALSO: Here’s all you need to know about Mercy Asiedu’s first son who is also a movie star

According to Fameye, he had a very bad dream where he was seriously banging a beautiful woman until he ejaculated. He said he enjoyed it.

Speaking to FiiFi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Fameye further narrated that he was fully enjoying the intercourse with the ‘spiritual woman’ in her dream and was screaming out of ecstasy.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

“I once had a wet dream where I was sleeping with a very beautiful lady. I really enjoyed it as she gave me different sexual styles in bed. It was a nice experience though notwithstanding that I prayed after I woke up from bed”. he said.

He revealed that he didn’t give a chance to the woman in his dreams because it had been long since he had any mating with his girlfriend. Maybe he took it to sleep lol.

READ ALSO: Pastor Love reacts to claims that he hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy

Right after he woke up and realized it was all a dream he quickly knelt down and pray to God to protect him from any bad luck the wet dream may bring.

Previous articleMother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Bisa Kdei didn’t mean to attack the whole media -Nukre

Lizbeth Brown -
Hiplife singer Nukre has disclosed that Bisa Kdei wasn't careful about his statement concerning the media. Speaking with Dr...
Read more
Entertainment

Here’s all you need to know about Mercy Asiedu’s first son who is also a movie star

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu recently on social media surprised many of her fans and colleagues in the movie industry after she...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui finally opens up about her level of education

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Precious Makafui has finally bared it all in regards to her level of education.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of a Ghanaian nurse twerking at the hospital causes social media uproar

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has caught glimpse of a viral video of a Ghanaian nurse seductively twerking at the hospital in the midst of doctors...
Read more
Entertainment

Angry Medikal slaps Eno Barony as he strikes back again at her amid beef

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper Medikal is not taking lightly all the jabs by the rap goddess Eno Barony as he has...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christian Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News